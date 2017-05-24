Mother-of-two kicked police officer in the face after binge-drinking session

A binge-drinking mother-of-two who lashed out, kicking a police officer in the face had imbibed a cocktail of cider, shots, and anti-depressants prior to the incident, a court heard.

Rachel Driver, who thankfully was wearing trainers as opposed to heels, kicked the victim in the jaw as she was being restrained by police, who were called to the 10.20pm incident in Colne.

The officer suffered sharp pain and discomfort after being on the receiving end of Driver's heel during the incident, on May 5, with the defendant (26) - who lives with her widower partner, his six children, and her two youngsters - given a nine-week curfew between 8pm and 6am, seven days a week.

Driver, of Montague Road in Burnley, must also pay £85 costs and a £85 victim surcharge after admitting to police assault and being drunk and disorderly on Church Street in Colne at Burnley Magistrates Court.

Miss Parveen Akhtar, prosecuting, said Driver, who has a caution for common assault, was taken to the floor by police and kicked out with her heel. She added: "She used not-pleasant words towards them."

Mr Geoffrey Ireland, defending Driver, told the hearing she and a friend had shared some fruit cider and a bottle's-worth of shots and that her doctor had increased her medication. He continued: "I'm guessing that alcohol and these anti-depressants did not help her situation that day."

The pair fell out and the defendant found herself in Colne town centre while her friend called the police, who resolved to arrest her which is when she forced herself on the ground, face down. The defendant was handcuffed, was in a great deal of pain, and lashed out.

Mr Ireland continued: "It wasn't a deliberate kick in the face. She has no recollection of this taking place. She was put in a cell, which she has not experienced before and for some reason she was stripped and her clothing was ripped off her back. She was appalled by the way she was treated."

The solicitor added: "She does accept her conduct left a lot to be desired on the night in question. She has a problem with drink. She is a binge drinker. She can go weeks and weeks without drinking, but when she drinks, she drinks a lot."