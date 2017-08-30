Nelson contactless bank car scammer blames threatening ex-partner

A Nelson woman involved in a contactless bank card scam was put under pressure by her then-partner, a court heard.

Louise Livesey did not want to go along with the crimes, but was scared of him and he had threatened to leave her if she did not. He was went to prison for the trail of deception.

Burnley magistrates were told how the defendant was involved in use of the card, belonging to Paul Ormerod, three times in Pendle on July 17th. The card, stolen in the victim's wallet from his car, was used to the tune of almost £70 at petrol stations and for topping up a mobile phone.

Livesey (32), who is said to have a personality disorder and psychosis, admitted three counts of fraud by false representation. The defendant, formerly of Brentwood Road in Nelson but now living in Bacup, was given a 12-month conditional discharge and was ordered to pay £67.91 compensation.

Livesey had been out of trouble since 2011, the bench heard, with Miss Cathryn Fell, defending, explaining Livesey's co-accused said he had found the card. He said he forced her to go to the garages with him and threatened to leave her if she did not.

The solicitor continued: "In his words, he put pressure on her to commit these offences. She was scared of him. She didn't really want to do it."