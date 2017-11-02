A prolific thief who needed some wort treatment could only find verruca ointment so walked out of Boots with beauty cream, a judge heard.



Burnley Magistrates' Court was told how Frank Dempsey helped himself to two tubs of Olay Cream worth £40, but was at a loss to explain why he had done it.

Dempsey has a "very extensive" record for shoplifting, but had not been in court since last year, the hearing was told.

The 49-year-old defendant, of Napier Street in Nelson, admitted theft from the Colne branch of the store on August 25th. He was given a 12-month conditional discharge and must pay £40 compensation, £85 costs, and a £20 victim surcharge.

Mr John Rusius, defending, said Dempsey, who was a carer for his partner with quite serious medical conditions, decided to put the two tubs in his bag and walk out with them.

The solicitor continued: "Why he has done it, he can't explain. All he can do is apologise. "

Deputy District Judge Michael Hopkinson told the defendant: "You have managed to stay out of trouble for a period of time. I hope this isn't the start of a decline back into your old ways."