Notorious drunk woman swung at and kicked police

A drunk woman assaulted an officer after police found her sitting on a settee next to a woman who was bleeding, a court heard.

Amy Cowburn kicked out at PC Stuart Shorrock, striking his leg and resisting arrest, with Burnley magistrates told that 25-year-old Cowburn had an alcohol-related criminal record and had made regular court appearances for being drunk and disorderly.

The defendant, of Lee Road in Nelson, admitted police assault at Nelson on April 14th and was fined £80 with £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

Mrs Alex Mann, prosecuting, told the hearing police attended a house at about 9pm and found two women sitting on a sofa, one of whom was bleeding with the other being Cowburn.

The defendant started shouting and swearing, with Mrs Mann explaining: "It's clear she was drunk and she appeared to be under the influence of something else."

Despite being told to calm down, Cowburn then swung her right arm, nearly making contact with the officer, and kicked his leg.

Mr Nick Cassidy, defending, said: "I think it's fair to say she's a young lady who has had a number of significant issues. She has had an issue in relation to alcohol and also had issues in relation to her mental health.

"What Miss Cowburn accepts is that unfortunately at times she doesn't think through her actions and she has had a problem with her temper which she is trying to address," the solicitor continued.

Mr Cassidy said the defendant had been at a friend's address when her friend slapped her, adding: "They had an argument and police were called. At that stage, she was sitting on the settee and her friend said something that was not true.

"She wanted to speak to the police officers and they didn't listen," he went on. "She accepts she struggled as they were trying to arrest her."