Police appeal after man attacked by baseball bat-wielding gang

Detectives are appealing for information following an assault in Nelson which left a 32-year-old man injured.

Police were called around 1-40am on Wednesday by the Ambulance Service following reports of an incident close to Lonsdale Street, Nelson.

Police would like to speak to these men in connection with the offence

Officers attended and found a 32-year-old man in Smith Street suffering head and facial injuries.

Following enquiries, detectives believe the man was followed by a group of men in a car.

The driver of the car attempted to hit the victim, before the men left the vehicle and chased him towards Smith Street.

The victim was then assaulted with several weapons, believed to be baseball bats.

The 32-year-old man, from Nelson, suffered cuts, bruising and lost teeth and was taken to Royal Blackburn Hospital for treatment.

Officers are appealing for information following the incident and would be keen to speak to these men, pictured, in connection with the offence.

DC Haydn Sibley, of Burnley CID, said: “This was a vicious assault which left the victim with a number of injuries.

“We believe the man was followed by a group of men in a vehicle, believed to be a taxi, before being brutally attacked.

“The victim is now recovering in hospital but it is crucial we find those responsible.

“We particularly want to talk to these men, pictured, in connection with the incident.

“If you recognise any of them, or the taxi firm advertised on the side of the vehicle, please call us immediately.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting crime reference EG1607960.

Alternatively, the independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.