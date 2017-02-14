Police appeal to help find missing man

Police are becoming increasingly concerned for a missing man aged 27.
Jamie Robertson, who is from Blackburn, also has connections to Burnley and may be in the town.
Anybody with information should ring 101 quoting log number 1395 of February 13th.
