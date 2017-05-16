Police hunting flasher

Police are continuing to appeal for information after a man indecently exposed himself in the Nelson area.

Officers were called at around 8pm on Saturday April 29th after an offender, stood by a fence close to a nearby car park on Hallam Road near to Glenfield Mill, exposed himself to two boys aged 13 and 11.

Detectives are asking anyone who may recognise the man pictured to come forward.

DC Wendy Rothwell from Burnley CID said: “We appreciate that these images aren’t the best quality but need anyone who thinks they may know who this man in to get in touch.

“This was a concerning incident, especially for the boys who were scared and ran off. Despite a previous appeal, we haven’t been able to trace the man responsible.

The offender is described as white, 6ft tall and of slim build. He has short brown hair turning grey with a bald patch in the middle and was wearing a dark blue, possibly black fleece jacket, with blue or grey jeans and had glasses with a brown frame. He had a local accent described as soft and high-pitched.

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log reference 1475 of April 29th. Alternatively independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at Crimestoppers-uk.org.