Police investigation into alleged electricity theft at Indian restaurant

Police officers visited an Indian restaurant after reports of electricity theft.

Officers were called to the Green Bangla restaurant in Marsden Road, Burnley, where they discovered a cable had been laid from the premises to a nearby residential property.

It is believed electricity was being abstracted illegally from the residential address.

A police spokesman said: “At 12-20pm on January 11th we were called to a premises on Marsden Road, Burnley, to reports of electricity theft.

“Both properties have now been made safe, in partnership with Electricity North West, and our enquiries are ongoing. No arrests have been made.”

A notice in the window of the restaurant says it is currently closed for refurbishment.