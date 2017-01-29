Police investigation launched after man assaulted in Colne

Investigations are continuing after a man suffered head injuries after being assaulted in Colne in the early hours of this morning.

Police are currently investigating the incident which happened in Market Street at around 2-30am.

The victim is receiving treatment while officers look into the incident.

A police spokesman said: "The man is being treated in hospital for head injuries.

"It is too early to say how serious the injuries are at this point, it's still early days, but they don't look to be life threatening.

"No arrests have been made.

"Anyone with any information should contact us on 101."