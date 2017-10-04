Police launch appeal for 23-year-old assault suspect

Authorities have launched a public appeal for a 23-year-old Padiham who is wanted by police in connection with an assault.

Joel Kane Ludlum (23) is wanted in connection with an assault, causing actual bodily harm, which occurred on September 14th of this year, as well as several theft-related offences.

As well as Padiham, he also has links to Burnley, Accrington, Nelson, and Colne, with police asking for anybody with information as to his whereabouts to contact them as soon as possible.

PC Charlotte Alldritt, of Burnley Police, said: “We would like to trace Joel Ludlum and are asking for the public’s help. If you know where he may be, or think you’ve seen him, please contact us straight away. Similarly, we would urge Joel himself, if sees this appeal, to hand himself in.”

He is described as white, around 5ft 6ins tall, of medium build, with medium length brown hair and a brown beard in a ‘scruffy’ style.

Anybody with information can contact us by emailing5861@lancashire.pnn.police.uk or calling 07966868149.