Police launch appeal for missing Padiham woman

Police are appealing for any information that could help to find a missing Padiham woman.

Michaela Sykes (27) was last seen at her address on Beech Street at around 10.30pm on Wednesday, August 2nd, with authorities keen to obtain any information which could lead to her finding.

"We are appealing for help to find a woman who is missing from Padiham," read a police statement. "She is described as 5ft 6in tall, [of] slim build with brown hair, and was last seen wearing a red chequered shirt and blue jeans.

"We are getting increasingly concerned about her welfare and would urge anyone who has seen her or knows where she is to contact us," it continued.

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log 1497.