Police release two people arrested after death of baby

Two people arrested in connection with the sudden death of a baby have been released by police.
Officers were called shortly before 3pm on 16 January to reports of the death of a baby in Burnley.
They attended an address at Wellington Court in the town and sadly the body of a newborn baby was found at the address.
The death is currently being treated as unexplained and a post-mortem will take place in due course.
A 30-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman, both from Burnley, were arrested on suspicion of the concealment of the birth of a child contrary to Section 60 of the Offences Against the Person Act 1861.
Both have since been released.
The investigation is ongoing and police enquiries are continuing.
