Police searching for man after arson

Police are trying to find a Burnley man they want to speak to in connection with a fire at a house in the town.

Richard Guy (40) is wanted after a window was smashed and a fire started at a property on Ivy Street last Friday January 8th.

The fire service attended and prevented the fire from spreading.

PC Steve Riding from Burnley Police said: “We are actively seeking Richard Guy and it’s only a matter of time before we find him.

“If you have seen him or know where he is, please contact us. Similarly, if Guy himself sees this appeal I would urge him to do the right thing and hand himself in at the nearest police station.”

He is known to have links to Burnley, particularly the Duke Bar and Daneshouse areas.

Anyone with information can call us on 101 or alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.