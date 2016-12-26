Police warning empty Christmas gift boxes could entice thieves

Police are warning residents of what not to do after unwrapping their Christmas presents from over the weekend.

Lancashire Police is advising residents across East Lancashire not to leave empty boxes outside on the curb or next to the recycling bin which could alert criminals to what you have inside for them to possibly take.

People are being advised to dispose of all boxes properly by breaking them down and concealing them inside a bin. A police spokesman said: "Happy Christmas everyone. For those lucky enough to get some gifts this year please remember not everyone is as nice as Santa. Don't advertise your new gifts. This includes your boxes that will be put out for recycling."