Shopkeeper suffered knife wound in New Year’s Day robbery

A shopkeeper suffered a cut to the head following a robbery at his Brierfield shop on New Year’s Day.

The frightening incident happened at around 8-40pm at Pam’s Convenience Store on Burnley Road when a man wearing a balaclava entered the shop and demanded that the shopkeeper open the till.

He managed to fight off the offender but sustained a small knife wound to the side of his head.

The man then fled the shop and was seen getting into a grey new style Vauxhall Corsa which is believed to have been waiting on Lord Street. The car then made off towards Burnley.

DC Mick Smith from East CID said: “Thankfully the offender didn’t manage to get away with any money and although the shopkeeper did suffer a cut to the head, it wasn’t too serious.

“We need anyone who may have seen anything or has any information that could assist to get in contact with us as soon as possible.”

The offender is described as around 5ft 8in, of average build and was wearing a black balaclava, a black jacket, blue jeans and black gloves.

Anyone with information can call CID on 01282 472715 or 101 quoting incident reference 1592 of January 1st.

Alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111 or online at Crimestoppers-uk.org.