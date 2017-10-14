Stolen cigarettes may be on sale

Police are warning the public about the possible sale of stolen cigarettes, following a burglary at a Burnley shop.

The Spar shop in Todmorden Road was targeted in the early hours of Friday.

The offenders entered the shop by damaging the front window, and then stole a large quantity of Lambert and Butler and JPS cigarettes.

Police officers disturbed the offenders, preventing a greater loss to the store and recovered numerous packets of cigarettes.

However, it is suspected that the people responsible will still have numerous cigarette packets.

If anyone has any information please contact 101 or email 5512@lancashire.pnn.police.uk quoting crime reference number EF1711729.

Or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.