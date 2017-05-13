Suicidal man threatens to jump off Burnley rail bridge

A 36-year-old man who tried to jump off a railway bridge was talked down by a member of the public.

Police were called to Burnley Manchester Road railway station just after 8pm last night (Friday) following reports of a man threatening to jump off the bridge. On arrival, the officers found a public member had managed to talk him down to safety.

Insp. John Fryer, of Burnley Police, said: "It was good of this person to help. We always warn the public not to put themselves in danger, however, if you see anyone in crisis, then you would do anything to help, obviously safeguarding yourself from any harm."

The man was detained under the Mental Health Act and taken to hospital.