Suspected arson attack on house

Firefighters were called to a suspected arson attack at a house in Brierfield.

Two fire engines and crews, from Burnley and Nelson, responded when the front door of a house in Oxford Street was set alight just after midnight on Monday.

Firefighters ensured no-one was trapped or injured and used a hosereel jet to put the fire out and a portable fan unit to extract smoke from the property.

A joint investigation by police and fire into the arson is underway.