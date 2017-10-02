Suspected arson attack on house

Firefighters were called to a suspected arson attack at a house in Brierfield.
Two fire engines and crews, from Burnley and Nelson, responded when the front door of a house in Oxford Street was set alight just after midnight on Monday.
Firefighters ensured no-one was trapped or injured and used a hosereel jet to put the fire out and a portable fan unit to extract smoke from the property.
A joint investigation by police and fire into the arson is underway.
