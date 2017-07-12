Teen attacked man outside Burnley club

A teenager involved in an early hours bare-chested fight outside a Burnley nightclub couldn’t remember it, a court heard.

George Wray was taken to the ground and arrested after police spotted him repeatedly striking out at his opponent in the 2-30am violence on June 24th.

The town’s magistrates were told the scuffle came just a fortnight after Wray attacked a man and kicked off a taxi wing mirror after he finished a night out at 6-30am – behaviour which cost him his job.

The 18-year-old now wants to win back his employment and convince his ex-boss he can stay out of trouble.

Wray, of Scott Park Road, Burnley, admitted using threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour. He was given a four- month conditional discharge and told to pay £20 costs and a £20 victim surcharge.

District Judge James Clarke told him: “The fact you have insufficient funds now to go out drinking is probably a good thing. If drink is a problem for you and you recognise that there are people who can help you.”

Mr Mark Williams, defending, said Wray lost his job as his boss had had enough. The solicitor continued: “He is hopeful his employer can take him back if he can keep out of trouble and stop behaving in the manner he has been doing. He understands this sort of behaviour is not acceptable. He can’t really remember anything. He had been out in the town centre drinking.”

The same court had recently heard how Wray had set about Edmund Stead after he asked the victim for a cigarette, but was refused. The defendant gripped Mr Stead around the head and punched him about four times, leaving him with ringing in his right ear and marked.

The magistrates had been told how Wray then turned on the cab, causing damage to the tune of £200.

The defendant had admitted common assault and criminal damage in the town on June 9th, was sent to an attendance centre for 24 hours and was ordered to pay compensation.