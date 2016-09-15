Police are appealing for information after a teenager suffered serious facial injuries following a group attack in Burnley.

Police were called around 4-45am on Friday, August 26th, following reports of an incident in Cow Lane.



The victim, a 15-year-old boy from Littleborough, had left the Kestrel Suite at midnight after a party.



As he left the building a fight started outside. The teenager attempted to break up the scuffle but was punched by a man and then assaulted by more than 20 men.



The victim managed to get in a taxi before making off from the scene.



He later attended North Manchester General Hospital where he was treated for a fractured cheek bone and cut to his lip.



Detectives are appealing for information following the assault and are keen to speak to the driver of a white or silver Nissan Nivara car parked outside the Kestrel Suite at the time of the incident.



Det. Con. Rhiannon Cosgrove, of Burnley CID, said: “This was a particularly nasty attack where a group of more than 20 males targeted a defenceless teenager. The victim has attempted to break up a fight and suffered serious facial injuries as a result.



“We are appealing for information and are particularly keen to speak to the driver of a silver or white Nissan Nivara who we believe witnessed the attack.



“Furthermore, there were a number of people in the area at the time of the incident and we are keen for their help in assisting with our enquiries.Anyone who can help is asked to contact police immediately.”



Anybody with information can contact Lancashire Police on 101 quoting crime reference EF1608866.



Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at Crimestoppers-uk.org.

Have you got something to share on the story? Were you there? What do you think? - Send your pictures, videos or story and we'll publish the best × Continue the story Teen injured in horror attack Loading ... Add up to 3 photos or 1 videos to the story There's been a problem uploading your files. Please try again. By uploading your file you agree to our Terms and Conditions × Continue the story Sign in to contribute sign in shape the news in your area...