Teenage vandal forced to pay compensation

A teenager who broke a car windscreen in Earby after a row must pay the victim compensation, magistrates court has heard.

The 19-year-old James Parfitt struck, damaging the wing mirror of the Volkswagen Golf on Goodall Close in Earby on the morning of May 31st of this year.

The defendant, who is said to be "very lightly convicted," admitted to causing damage to the value of £50, with Parfitt - of Skipton Road in Earby - given a 12-month conditional discharge and told to pay the victim, Rebecca Salmon, £50 compensation.

Miss Cathryn Fell, defending, told the court Parfitt was annoyed and fully accepted causing the damage in interview, saying: "He is sorry for what happened."