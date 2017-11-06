Thief stole from ex-partner's bank account

A teenager and another woman stole £300 off her ex-partner after he was asked for a £20 loan and handed over his bank card with his PIN, a court heard.

Matthew Osbourn, who still had feelings for his former girlfriend Charlotte Hood (19) was invited to a house in Nelson.

Hood's co-defendant, Angela Spencer (21), who was to tell police they had colluded to get him to come over from his home in Preston, then asked him to leave after Hood went to a cash machine.

Spencer received a telephone call and claimed her grandma was very sick, a story she later admitted she had concocted. Hood then returned and gave the victim his card back, Burnley Magistrates' Court was told.

Mr Osbourn discovered the theft when he checked his bank account on the way home. When Hood and Spencer were questioned by police, Hood claimed Spencer told her to withdraw £300 and she didn't receive any of it. Spencer said they decided on £300 between them and split the proceeds.

Hood, of Crawford Street, and Spencer, formerly of School Street, both Nelson, both admitted theft on October 16th. Each was given a 12-month conditional discharge and must pay £150 compensation, a £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Neither had any previous convictions and Deputy District Judge Michael Hopkinson told the pair: "It's very sad to see you before a court at all."

Mrs Philippa White, prosecuting, told the court Mr Osbourn said he still had feelings for Hood and was perhaps a little naive that day.

Mr David Lawson, defending Hood, said she accepted taking money from Mr Osbourn's bank account in a "foolhardy moment". She had suffered from depression for a long time. For Spencer, Mr Trevor Grice said: "She did not receive the full amount."