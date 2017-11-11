Thief stole M&S meat worth £200

A thief who stole meat worth £200 from Marks and Spencer had “got in with the wrong crowd,” a court heard.

Andrew Evans, was said to have “many years of convictions,” but he had been mainly out of trouble since 2011. He told police he had sold on the hauls, Burnley magistrates were told.

Evans (49) of Abel Street, in the town, admitted two counts of theft from the Burnley branch of the store, on March 27th and May 6th. He was given a six-month conditional discharge and was told to pay £115 compensation.

Mr Glen Smith, defending, told the hearing Evans had got in with the wrong crowd of people.

The solicitor said the defendant, who was on employment and support allowance, had no issues with drink or drugs.

Mr Smith continued: “He assures me he has distanced himself from the people who got themselves involved with him.”