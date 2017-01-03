Thief walked out of music shop with mixing desk under his jacket

Police want to speak to a man in connection with the theft of a mixing desk from a music shop in Burnley.

The theft happened around 1-35pm on Wednesday, December 28th, when a man walked into Pro Solo on Parliament Street, Burnley Wood.

The suspect was captured on CCTV.

A police spokesman said: “It is believed the offender picked up a mixing desk worth around £120, hid it under his jacket and then walked out without paying.

“It’s thought he had two large tattoos on his left arm. We’d like to speak to the man in the CCTV as we think he may have information which could help us with our investigation.”

Anyone with information can e-mail 2264@lancashire.pnn.police.uk or call 101 and give the operator reference EF1614009.