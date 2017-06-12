A shop assistant caught behind the wheel just two days after being banned claimed he did not know he had been ordered off the roads, a court has heard.

Zahid Shabbir Khawaja, a former DIY shop assistant had been disqualified in his absence under the totting up procedure on February 15th, but continued to use his vehicle, eventually running into the back of a bike before exchanging details and leaving the scene.

After police attended the scene, they informed the victim that they would not be paid out for the damage to the bike as Khawaja (33) should not have been driving and was not insured.

The defendant, of Leeds Road in Nelson, was soon apprehended and admitted to driving whilst disqualified and having no insurance on Church Street in Burnley on February 17th.

He was banned for six months under the totting up procedure and was fined £75, with £85 costs and a £20 victim surcharge, while his solicitor, Mr Waseem Chowdhary, said: "He was unaware of the disqualification. He was shocked."