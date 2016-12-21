“Unpredictable” offender wanted by police

A 31-year-old man with links to Burnley and Colne is wanted by police.

Aaron Roberts, of Stoneyhurst Avenue, Burnley, is being sought by officers after breaching two restraining orders.

Roberts is described as white, 6ft tall, of medium build and has a scar on the side of his head.

Officers are warning members of the public not to approach Roberts and instead contact police.

PC Pete Haworth, of Burnley Police, said: “We are appealing for information leading to the location of Roberts and are urging anyone who knows of his whereabouts to contact us.

“Roberts’ behaviour is unpredictable and we would ask if you see him to contact us rather than approach him.

“Equally, if Roberts sees this appeal, I would ask he hands himself in.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101.