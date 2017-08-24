Wilko thief caught after returning to the scene of his crime

A thief who took the same thing twice from a Nelson store was caught when police were there investigating his first crime, a court heard.

Burnley magistrates were told ex-drug addict, Anthony Driver (35), helped himself to a £100 Karcher Power Washer from Wilko on July 4th. Police were called and when officers attended the premises to speak to staff on July 17th, Driver went back in and did it again.

He was detained and the washer was recovered, after which Mr Driver owned up to the first offence when questioned, saying he did it to raise funds to buy drink.

The defendant, of Chapel Street in Nelson, admitted two counts of theft. He was fined £120 and was told to pay £100 compensation and a £30 victim surcharge.

Mr Glen Smith, defending Driver, told the hearing: "Physically, he looks a lot better than I have seen him in years in terms of his physical health. I think the drug issues are under control. He is on prescribed medication."