Woman accused of stealing from care residents

A woman has appeared in court, accused of stealing from residents and fraud while working as a PA/receptionist at a nursing home.

Rebecca Crook (34) is charged with theft by employee of £380, belonging to the residents of Crawshaw Hall Medical Centre and Nursing Home, Rossendale. She also faces an allegation of fraud by abuse of position.

Crook, of Grange Street, Burnley, is alleged to have committed the offences between September 7th, 2016 and March 1st. She indicated not guilty pleas at Burnley Magistrates’ Court. She must now attend a hearing there on December 4th.