Woman charged with murder of baby

A woman has been charged with the murder of her newborn baby.

Rachel Tunstill (26), of Wellington Court, Burnley, is due to appear before Preston Crown Court this morning.

A 30-year-old man from Burnley has been released without charge and police are now satisfied he had no involvement in the baby’s death.

Police were called at shortly before 3pm on Monday to reports of a sudden death at an address in Wellington Court.

Officers attended and the body of a newborn baby girl was found at the property. A post-mortem examination showed she had suffered a number of injuries.

Det. Chief Insp. Jill Johnston, of Lancashire Police, said: “Following a complex investigation and after consulting with the Crown Prosecution Service we have today charged the mother of the newborn baby with murder.

“We are completely satisfied that the man who was arrested was not involved in the baby’s death. He has been released without charge and my thoughts are with him at this difficult time. Both he and the baby’s wider family are being supported by specially trained officers.

“I would like to thank the community for their co-operation and understanding during what has so far been a difficult and sensitive enquiry and I am sure that co-operation will continue.”