Woman stole pensioner's TV

A woman stole a pensioner’s television after promising to get him some more channels put on it to watch football.

Chloe Alderson took the £50 TV off family friend Gerrard Perkins and the 75-year-old never saw it again, Burnley magistrates were told.

Alderson has now been given a six-month community order, with a 15-day rehabilitation requirement, after breaching the victim’s trust. She must pay a £30 fine and £30 compensation.

The defendant, of Kay Gardens, Burnley, was convicted of theft on October 5th.

Mrs Alex Mann, prosecuting, told the court Mr Perkins knew the defendant through her family, who were neighbours. He felt she took advantage of him a bit as she would go round and eat his food.

The defendant told him she could get some more channels put on his TV and then bring it back. She was allowed to take it. Mrs Mann continued: “He says he trusted her as she’s a family friend.”

The prosecutor said Alderson later returned, without the television. He never got it back and didn’t get the money for it. Mrs Mann added: “She told police she sold it for £20. She told police a few different things. She kept changing her story.”

Mr Glen Smith, defending Alderson, who is on benefits, said Mr Perkins had given her £20 to buy him some drink.

He told the hearing: “She had been homeless for some weeks and had been deprived of food. That was the reason she spent £20 he gave her on food. That’s why he wasn’t happy. She did offer to pay the money back.”