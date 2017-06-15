Worker caught stealing on CCTV

A worker who stole stock worth almost £100 from his bosses was sacked on the spot, Burnley magistrates heard.

Thomas Fitzpatrick (41) was caught on CCTV taking play mats, rocker chairs and other items from HALILIT in the town. The shop floor worker had been proud of the fact he had got employment, but is now on benefits, the court was told.

Fitzpatrick, of Gannow Lane, Burnley, admitted theft of property worth £82, by employee, between April 7th and 11th. He was given a four week curfew, between 7pm and 7am, seven days a week and must pay £85 costs and an £85 victim surcharge.

Mrs Alex Mann, prosecuting, told the hearing: “He had been working at HALILIT since September. His employers had been worried due to him being unreliable and then stock started going missing. The CCTV was checked.”

Mr Mark Williams, defending Fitzpatrick, said: “He’s very embarrassed about what he has done. Of course, the immediate consequences of what he did are that he lost his job. He was dismissed on the spot. He is now in receipt of employment and support allowance.”

The bench chairman told the defendant the offence was a breach of trust and there was some degree of planning. She added: “We accept it was of low value.”