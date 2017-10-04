CrossFit coach Jess smashes 100-day challenge

A Pendle CrossFit coach went above and beyond after a gruelling charity challenge saw her complete 100 reps every day for 100 days.



Jess Scothern (27), who lives in Roughlee, took on the 100-day challenge to help bring her back to peak fitness following an injury.

An innocent request to fellow members on social media asking if anyone wished to join her in the challenge led one member to suggest that she could raise money for a worthy cause.

Jess said: “I lost my uncle, Ian Scothern, a much loved member of the Barnoldswick community, to bone marrow cancer in 2015 so thought raising money for the Anthony Nolan charity would be a great idea.

“The thought of committing to 100 reps of some tough movements every day for 100 days was slightly daunting, especially as I was just returning from injury, but I decided to give it a go.”

Every day for the past 90+ days, Jess has posted social media videos of herself performing 100 reps of various exercises including burpees, body weight back squats, handstand press ups and many more.

Her dedication to the cause has seen her doing 100 squats with sister Kaylee Scothern at their elder sister’s wedding, burpees on a tiled floor while on holiday and sit ups holding her baby niece Imogen.

Fellow members have joined in on various 100 rep challenges and there was a special workout at CrossFit Pendle on the Lomeshaye Industrial Estate on the final day of the challenge on Tuesday incorporating a selection of some of the toughest moves.

Jess said: “It has been tough, especially starting a new job as physiotherapist for the East Lancashire Trust, but hitting my £500 target half way through the challenge and passing the £2,000 mark has made it worth the effort.

“It’s now the final push to the end and I would like to thank and each person who has pushed me on with words of encouragement, joining me on the daily challenges and given generous donations.

“We can’t bring my uncle back, but we can do our bit helping others enjoy support from this fantastic charity.”

If you would like to make a donation, please visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/jessica-scothern