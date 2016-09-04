Cultures come together for food and face painting

Food from around the world, as well as face painting and a henna artist, helped to create plenty of colour at a multiculture event in Brierfield.

Brierfield Action in the Community (BAIC) organised the arts and crafts Eevent for the community of Brierfield and Reedley at its home in Colne Road.

Laura Blackburn, administration assistant, said: “The day was well attended and enjoyed by all. There were multicultural foods available to try, as well as face painting and a henna artist.

“Chris Cheeseman, BAIC board member and spiritual care co-ordinator at Pendleside Hospice, was on hand to answer any questions and Jean, one of our volunteers, was sponsored to have her face painted, which helped to raise money for Pendle Dogs in Need.”

Brierfield Action in the Community is an independent and community led organisation with all trustees, staff and volunteers coming from the local area.

