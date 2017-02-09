Dance the night away at Hop reunion

After two hugely successful Hop reunions last year, the spirit of the iconic venue will be rising once again later this month.
Taking place at Burnley’s Remedy bar on Friday, February 24th, Hop DJ legends Chris Byrne and Pat Carter, along with special guest DJ Stuart Kelso, will be spinning the best tracks from The Hop era all night long.
The reunion runs from 9pm to 2am with plenty of drinks offers and the added bonus of free entry.
The Hop was home to one of the best atmospheres in Burnley during the late 70s and early 80s, before it was knocked down and replaced by McDonalds in 1997.
Twenty years on and the venue’s soul is still very much alive with more than 700 members currently on the Hop Reunion Facebook page.
For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/thehopreunion.