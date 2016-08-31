Date set for Steven Burke’s hometown parade

Triple Olympic medallist Steven Burke will receive a hero’s welcome in Colne next Saturday.

The Colne Cyclone will take a homecoming lap of Colne town centre before a civic reception on Saturday, September 10th.

Steven won a second Olympic team pursuit gold medal in Rio to add to his London Games gold and his individual pursuit Beijing bronze, setting a new world record with his Team GB teammates Sir Bradley Wiggins, Ed Clancy and Owain Doull as the fourtet beat Australia in a tense finale.

Chairman of Colne Town Council, Coun. Sarah Cockburn-Price said: “We are proud to be able to celebrate with Steven and his family, his third medal in as many Olympics.

“This local lad has now succeeded in winning a bronze medal in 2008 and a gold medal in both the 2012 and 2016 Olympics.

“Steven is part of a glittering team that has not only inspired his home town, but also a whole nation. Our parade is testament to Colne Town Council’s pride in his prodigious efforts and achievements.”

The parade will start at 11-30am, leaving from the bottom of Albert Road and making its way through Colne via Church Street, Market Street and Craddock Road to the Town Hall at around 12-30pm where Steven will be joined on stage by the Mayor of Pendle.

A 2BR presenter will then interview Steven in front of the crowd before Steven, his family, the Mayor and Mayoress and town councillors retire to the council chamber for the civic reception.

Transdev has announced it will name one of its “Witchway” X43 buses after Steven and the new Steven Burke bus will feature in the parade, carrying his family members.

Nissan, a sponsor to the British Olympic team, will be providing the car that carries Steven round the parade circuit.

Coun. Joe Cooney, who has played a pivotal role in the parade organisation, has taken into account Burnley’s home game against Hull.

He said: “We appreciate Burnley is playing at home on the same day and we hope to complete the event by 1pm to allow everyone to attend both the parade and the Burnley match.”

Colne Town Council is also running one of its Nursery Markets on the Saturday and has booked out all of its gazebos.

Steven has also been invited to Nelson Town Hall to attend a civic reception on Thursday, October 20th, so his latest success can formally be recognised by Pendle Council.

After London 2012, his efforts were marked by being given Freedom of the Borough and a post box was painted gold in Albert Road in Colne.