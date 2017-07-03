Day booked in to celebrate historical town of Colne

The first ever Colne Day, celebrating the town’s rich heritage and history, will be held next weekend.

Writer and historian Geoff Crambie hit upon the idea after his tenth and final book, A Colne Scrapbook,was so popular after it was launched last month he decided to hold a second signing.

He said: “The book has been a great success and the people of Colne have really taken it to their hearts.

“Copies have sold really well and so many people have been asking me about it so that is why I decided to hold another signing session and combine this with a day to celebrate everything Colne.”

A Colne Scrapbook is a 141-page tome packed with photographs, drawings, newspaper articles, tickets and programmes from events over the years to give a snapshot of the town’s fascinating history.

From photographs of iconic buildings the town has lost, including the Cloth Hall, Alkincoates Hall, Emmott Hall, the Wesleyan chapel and Grindlestonehurst House, to cricket and football teams in the town, the book has been three years in the making for Geoff.

There are several images of well known Colners next to pictures from Geoff’s own family album as his life is weaved in with the town he loves.

The Colne Day will take place at Colne Bookshop on Saturday, July 15th, from 10am to 2pm and Geoff has promised to bring along a selection of items from his extensive collection of memorabilia for the public to see.

Three years in the making for Geoff, the book, priced at £40, is his swan song from the world of writing.

It is only available from Colne Bookshop, where it was given the civic seal of approval by the Mayor and Mayoress of Pendle Coun. David Whalley, and his wife Barbara, who went along to the launch.