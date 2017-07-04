Disney theme for popular village festival saved from the chop

A village garden and scarecrow festival, that almost faced the axe after 15 years, is set to be bigger and better than ever this weekend.

A team of volunteers swooped in when several long standing members of the Trawden Garden Festival committee decided to hang up their hats.

Lisa Flanagan, the new committee chairman, said: “I understood the reasons why long standing members wanted to step down but I thought it would be a shame for such a popular event that brings the community together to disappear so I put an appeal out on social media and several people came forward to help.”

Volunteers have spent weeks organising the festival which now has over 100 entries for gardens, hanging baskets and scarecrows. And the theme for this year is Disney.

Visitors can tour the village to see the entries on Saturday and Sunday (July 8th and 9th) and a guide map and scarecrow trail will be available for £1. This year a tour bus is also being laid on so that visitors can hop on and off as they go and look at all the entries.

The hub of the festival is the community centre from 10am to 4pm on both days and there will be stalls, food a bouncy castle and face painting for the children.

You can also try your hand at bowls from noon to 4pm on both days.

There is a raffle and tombola with some great prizes including shirt signed by Burnley player Andre Gray.

The finale of the weekend is the prize giving ceremony in the church at 5pm.

There are first, second and third prizes in each category and this year there is a People's Choice Award of £50. This is in honour of Jack Greenwood, a local historian, poet and author.

Lisa added: “We are just hoping for some sun and plenty of visitors to come along to what promises to be a really great event.

For more information go to the Trawden Garden Festival on facebook or @trawdengardenfest on Twitter.