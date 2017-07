Dog-owners and their furry friends of any breed are invited to a Dog Walk and Fun Day.

The event, which is being held in aid of Saluki Rescue Funds, is offering fun classes, raffles and competitions, with rosettes and prize cards for winners.

It will take place on Saturday, July 15th at 11am, meeting at St Peter’s Church, Riley Street, Earby.

For more details contact David Hartley on 01282 842617 or davidjhartley@hotmail.com