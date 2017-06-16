Dogs for Good wows Pendleside Probus

Dogs really are man's best friend, discovered members of Pendleside Probus Club when they met life-changing Golden Retriever, Hal.

Wheelchair-user Kate Smyth brought along her partner-in-crime when she gave a talk on the work of Dogs for Good, a charity transforming the lives of people with physical disabilities and children with autism.

Hal is one the dogs trained to carry out practical tasks, as he demonstrated, such as closing doors, picking up items like keys and TV handsets and helping a person undress.

The skillful pup also showed off his repertoire of talents by picking up a tiny £0.05 piece and recognising a dropped credit card and handing it back to its owner.

Assistance dogs also help to reduce feelings of social isolation often experienced by both people with physical disabilities and families with an autistic child.

To make a donation or for more information, please visit www.dogsforgood.org or contact the Northern office on 01925 202 059.

The next meeting of Pendlside Probus will be on Wednesday, July 5th, starting at 9-45 for 10-30am at St Anne’s Church, Fence, when Vick Heaney presents Talk the Walk.