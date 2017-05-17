Drink driver fears he may lose his job, court told

A drink driver who got behind the wheel after a " small amount of wine " had put his job at risk, a court heard.

Shozab Munir (37) was caught when police pulled him over at 12.45am and he was " being advised about the manner of his driving."

He blew 42 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35

Munir, of Deerstone Road, Nelson, admitted driving with excess alcohol on Junction Street, Burnley, on Monday, April 24th, at Burnley Magistrates Court. The defendant, who had no previous convictions, was fined £250, with a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. He was also banned for a year.

Mr John Rusius, defending Munir, said he was now going to get a criminal record which was probably as bad as anything the court could do to him.

The solicitor said: " Unfortunately for him he was over the limit, albeit only just.

"He needs his car for family life, working and taking the children to school. He will need his licence to continue his work in the future. Whether or not an alternative position can be provided for him at work remains to be seen.

"His job is at risk."