Drink-driver forced to turn to benefits

A man who was caught behind the wheel whilst over the limit after will probably lose his job as a driver, a court has heard, with his solicitor explaining that he will probably have to claim benefits.

Burnley magistrates were told how Stephen Woodward (56) had been drinking shandy and thought he was fine to get behind the wheel before he was caught when police saw him driving "a little bit too slowly," on the outskirts of Nelson.

Woodward, of St James Place in Padiham, admitted drink driving on Barrowford Road in Nelson, on April 26th and was banned for a year and fined £80, with £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

Mrs Alex Mann, prosecuting, said Woodward - who has no previous convictions - was stopped at about midnight and blew 55 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath with the legal limit being 35.

Mr John Rusius, defending, said Woodward had "just been drinking shandy," and felt he was fine to drive.

"He was on his way home," the solicitor continued. "He doesn't accept there was anything wrong with his driving. He went to the police station and fully cooperated. Unfortunately for him, he was over the limit. The consequences for him will be quite severe.

"He works and he is going to lose that job as he is a driver," Mr Rusius added. "He is going to have to claim benefits. He is also registered disabled as well."