Drink-driver insists he wasn't driving after crash

A drink-driver arrested after a crash claimed he had not been at the wheel when the incident happened, a court has heard.

Burnley magistrates were told how Shaun Michael Threlfall (23) was taken to the police station after the early hours incident which led police to his door.

Threlfall, who blew 53 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath (the legal limit is 35) and has had a previous conviction for excess alcohol from November 2014, has now been banned for three years.

The defendant, of Duke Street in Colne, admitted driving with excess alcohol on Barnoldswick Road in Barrowford, on April 17th and was fined £120, with £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

Mrs Alex Mann, prosecuting, said police found debris in the road after the 3am accident and went to the address of the registered keeper where Threlfall said he had been driving.

Mrs Mann continued: "It looks like he might have hit a wall. I'm not told anybody but the defendant was injured."

Mr John Rusius, defending, said: "There was an accident. He doesn't accept he was driving at the time. He admitted he had been driving. He accepts he was over the limit."

The solicitor added: "I think he has got to learn if he has a drink you can easily go over the limit without realising."