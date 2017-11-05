Drunk and disorderly ex-con fined after abusing police

A 34-year-old woman was fined £40 after admitting to being drunk and disorderly on St James Row in Barnoldswick.

Ex-con Laura Jill Brooks continued to be abusive to police after being warned to curb her language and behaviour, Burnley Magistrates' Court was told.

Brooks, a former restaurant worker, who is currently on employment and support allowance, had not been in trouble for a similar offence since 2012. Her last appearance in court was 2014, when she received a "significant term of imprisonment."

The defendant, of Alice Street in Barnoldswick, must also pay a £30 victim surcharge and £40 costs.