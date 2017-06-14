Earby Sargeant's 1,100-mile cycle for bomb disposal charity

An Earby Sargeant in the British Army has taken on a daunting 1,100-mile cycling challenge alongside fellow soldiers to raise funds for a charity in aid of bomb disposal accident victims.

SSgt Daniel King of 11EOD (Explosive Ordnance Disposal) Regiment is stationed at Catterick in Richmond in Yorkshire, and is currently in the midst of a gruelling, 15-day cycle from Edinburgh in Scotland to Bielefeld in Germany.

Having started 'The Felix Odyssey: Tour de Troops' alongside up to 20 other members of the 11EOD - a specialist counter-terrorist unit - on Sunday, June 11th, the group are raising money for the Felix Fund Bomb Disposal Charity.

Melanie Moughton, CEO of the Felix Fund - which helps military or Metropolitan Police Counter Terrorist Unit workers - said: "The world of bomb disposal by its nature is dangerous and operators are brave. The cyclists have lost colleagues and know of others who have been injured while serving."

Those taking part in the 100km-per-day Odyssey include both cyclists taking on the full route and participants who have been maimed by IEDs (Improvised Expolsive Devices) who will be tackling specific sections of the challenge.

"Riders include Clive Smith, an ex-Sapper who will be using a hand-bike," Melanie added. "Clive lost both legs in an IED explosion in Afghanistan and last year travelled to Australia for pioneering surgery to enable him to walk with prosthetics.

"If we can raise the profile of such valour and the difference that the Felix Fund makes, then every mile and every pound will count," Melanie continued. "We want to push ourselves in an ambitious project in the hope we can raise tens of thousands through peddle power!"

To make a donation, head to the Tour de Troops JustGiving page at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Tourdestroops. You can also visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/felixfund/