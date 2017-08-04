Colne summer school prepares new Year Sevens

Catering for the new recruits heading into Year Seven come September, the annual Transition Summer School is in full swing at John Fisher and Thomas More RC High School in Colne.

Offering a welcoming transition period between junior school and starting secondary school, the summer school gives soon-to-be Year Seven pupils a chance to immerse themselves in the school experience ahead of the start of the new year.

"Eighty-eight students accessed the week-long programme, experiencing lessons in sports, English, maths, languages, science, history, and art," said Simon Atkin, Assistant Headteacher.

"They also enjoyed a day trip to Hothersall Lodge Outward-bound centre near Longridge," he added. "All students have made many new friends ahead of beginning secondary school at Fisher More."