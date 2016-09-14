Flooded Ribble Valley school to reopen to all pupils

St Augustine's RC High School will reopen to all pupils tomorrow (September 15th) after being flooded.

A major clean-up mission was under way at the Billington-based school all week after it suffered damage due to a burst internal water main.

As a result to school was open for Year 11 pupils only on Monday and closed for Years 7,8,9 and 10 while the damage was assessed and a clean up operation began.

Headteacher, Mr Michael Wright, has now confirmed the school will reopen tomorrow. He said: "A number of areas of school are still closed (Lab 5, Lab 7, Tech 5 and Room 16) and part of the science corridor is not accessible. These areas are likely to be out of action for a number of weeks. Pupils must follow re-direction carefully. The school has rescheduled the sponsored walk for Friday, September 23rd. Please collect sponsors this week and return forms to school by Monday (September 19th). Year 7 CAT tests scheduled for 19th and 20th September have been postponed until October 3rd and 4th.

"Many thanks for all your support and patience - especially Year 9 pupils. Our Open Evening will take place as planned on Thursday, October 6th, between 6-30 and 8-30 pm."