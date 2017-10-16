Headteacher praised for transforming school

“Phenomenal improvements in a short space of time” has seen a Colne primary school given a “good” rating by government inspectors Ofsted.

Primet Primary in Tatton Street is not the same one in which pupils underperformed in 2016, according to the inspectors who highlighted the influence of headteacher Mrs Marie Hortin.



The report stated: “The pace of change, which is the result of outstanding leadership and management, has been immense.



“The headteacher’s unwavering determination to improve teaching and learning has brought about phenomenal improvements in a short space of time.



“All staff share the headteacher’s passion for improvement. They rise to the very high expectations she has of them and they work together superbly well to fulfil them.”



Indicative of this was the “outstanding” rating gave for leadership and management.



Mrs Marie Hortin said she was very proud of the staff and children within school who all played an important part to achieving this wonderful rating.



She said: “We are looking forward to the future and how we can build on this positive feedback. We are always striving to improve and look forward to seeing the school progress further.”