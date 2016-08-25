In pictures: Pendle students are top class

Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can

Students and staff across Pendle were celebrating some exceptional results yesteday morning.

The long summer wait for GCSE results ended.

Pupils at Primet High School celebrate their results

And headteachers across the borough were delighted with the outcome.

Colne Primet Academy was celebrating another year of success stories, with students now excitedly preparing for their next step after school.

The Dent Street academy, which has remained in line with national expectations, has seen improvements in subjects including English, geography and drama – the pass rate for which has doubled from last year.

Star students this year include Hannah Marshall, who walks away from school life armed with straight A* to A grades, as well as Marriyah Mahmood, Corey Wilson, Molly Stone and Namrah Ali, who all picked up outstanding A* to C grades.

Principal of Colne Primet Academy Lynne Blomley said: “It is always a bitter sweet moment on GCSE Results Day, as we celebrate the successes of our amazing students, but also say goodbye to them after five years here.

“We are incredibly proud of all our students, who have used the individual support, guidance and enrichment opportunities here at Primet to achieve their potential.

“This year we have seen some exceptional results, including Hannah who has achieved straight A* and A grades. We are also delighted to see positive results in our new computing course and in the core European Computer Driving Licence qualification.

“We are absolutely committed to getting students ready for their next step after school, through work inside and outside of the classroom, and we wish all of our students luck as they venture down their next path – whether that be College, an apprenticeship or a job. Best of luck to all our students, and please do stay in touch.”

Everyone at Pendle Vale College in Nelson was also delighted to see a best-ever set of GCSE results.

Over half the students achieved five or more good passes at C or better, including English and mathematics.

In addition the college saw numerous students passing Silver Duke of Edinburgh Award and excelling on the Aspire programme.

Headteacher Steve Wilson said: “The students and staff worked incredibly hard throughout the five years and many students have achieved outstanding individual results and most made significant progress from where they started back in September 2011.

“We hope they enjoy celebrating their success and wish them all the very best for happy, healthy and successful futures.”

At Park High School it was another year and another new high.

The school is proud to announce its best ever results in the face of challenging changes in GCSE examinations.

Overall 68% of students achieved A*-C grades in English and Mathematics.

The overall progress measure for all students is significantly higher than the national averages, reinforcing the school ethos “No one gets left behind”.

Headteacher Dr Paul Parkin said: “I am thrilled with the achievements of all our students.

“Our GCSE results continue year on year to show consistently high standards and this reflects the dedication and hard work shown by our students, the commitment of our staff and the tremendous support from our parents”.

There were many outstanding individual results. Deserving a special mention are the achievements of Thomas Langstroth attaining 9A* + 1A grade, Maisie Ashworth with 7A* + 3A grades and Dominic Young and Bethany Ashworth who exceeded their nationally set targets by an average of two grades per subject.

The GCSE results show that Fisher-More RC High School continues to provide a strong education in a large number of subject areas for all its pupils.

The school is delighted to report the continued success of the mathematics department in which over 70% of pupils achieved the pass mark.

Pupils also enjoyed considerable success in sociology, French, Spanish, art and design, photography, performing arts, PE and food technology where over 70% of pupils entered achieved a pass worthy of note.

Once again the school recorded strong figures for Progress 8 and Ebacc measures, measures which will gain more national prominence next year.

Continuing the school’s record of academic excellence, it was pleasing to see 13 pupils achieving five or more A* or A grades in five or more subjects. Notable success came from Jerikah Albiso, Liam Cocker, Emily Collins who achieved 10 A* or A grades, and Madison Emmett and Elizabeth Williams, who each attained nine of the highest grades. Over 46 pupils in total achieved at least one A* or A grade and success was enjoyed in most areas of the academic curriculum.

The levels of progress made by our pupils, in a strong and varied curriculum continues to be strong feature of our school where we allow the bright colours of all our pupils, irrespective of ability, to shine. We would like to thank all our pupils, staff, parents and governors for their efforts this academic year.