Nelson and Colne College artists lead the fight

A group of young artists are using their paints and brushes to fight for a better world.

The Nelson and Colne College students have teamed up with their comrades at In-Situ, Brierfield, to create “an exhibition of things worth fighting for”.

“We are proud to be working alongside these talented young people,” said Director at In-Situ, Paul Hartley. “This exhibition gives them the chance to showcase all of the fantastic work they have produced and give the public an insight into the ever more important issues in today’s society and questions we are all facing”.

The artists launched their war paint to peacefully discuss issues like fracking and beauty ideals.

This two-day event hopes to unite people by tackling different themes through a fusion of artwork, performance, film, conversation and music.

“We are delighted our students have had the opportunity to work with In-Situ and we value the ongoing collaborative support it provides for our young artists,” said Head of Art and Design at Nelson and Colne College Morag Davis.

“We are committed to providing all our art and design students with exciting and challenging opportunities like this, which will support them in their university applications and career choices.

“The creative industries are growing in the North-West, and at NCC we equip our young people with high quality, industry-ready skills.”

The exhibition is on display at Northlight (Brierfield Mill), Dale Street, from Saturday to Sunday, from 10am to 4pm.

Entry is free.