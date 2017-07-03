Pupils celebrated the lives of forgotten soldiers

These primary school pupils delved into the inspiring lives of ethnic minority soldiers when they took part in the Trench Brothers project.

St Philip’s CE Primary School, Nelson, welcomed the award-winning performance society for a series of workshops remembering the forgotten soldiers of the First World War through a synthesis of music, theatre and puppetry.

Trench Brothers is an inspiring project that brings these incredible stories to life in celebration of the diversity of Britain’s cultural heritage.

During these special workshops, the children handled original artefacts, met an actor portraying a uniformed Indian soldier and created a Trench Brother puppet from the Indian Army or British West Indies Regiment.

The project culminated in a performance incorporating the newly made puppets: the pupils worked with a composer to set a letter written to loved ones by a Jamaican soldier, whose life they had researched, to music.